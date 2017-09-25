Actions have consequences.

Via Free Beacon:

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” experienced its lowest television ratings of the season as NFL players continued to protest during the national anthem.

Sunday night’s game between the Washington Redskins and the Oakland Raiders scored an 11.6/20, meaning that an estimated 11.6 percent of all metered-market households watched the game and an estimated 20 percent of homes using a television at the time watched, Deadline reports.

That is an eight percent drop in viewership from the prior week’s game when the Atlanta Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers, and a 10 percent drop from early numbers for last year’s equivalent Sunday night game during the third week.

Keep reading…