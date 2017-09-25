Good grief.

Via Daily Caller:

CNN’s Keith Boykin compared President Trump to a “slave master” and accused him of playing “plantation politics” over his criticisms of athletes not standing for the nation anthem Monday.

On “At This Hour With Kate Bolduan,” Boykin states, “It’s about fanning the flames of racial hatred and this president is a master of that, and that’s the reason he’s playing the plantation politics.”

“He thinks he is a slave master of black people in the NFL — of black people in the country — he’s attacking Jemele Hill and Colin Kaepernick and Steph Curry,” he added.

