A cohort of USAA members — via social media posts, an online petition and message boards on USAA’s website — are pressuring the San Antonio-based financial services and insurance company to drop its sponsorship of the National Football League.

Those USAA members view the actions of dozens of NFL players who knelt or stayed in their locker rooms during the national anthem before kickoff as disrespectful to members of the military. Players this week reacted in a show of unity, often supported by their teams’ owners, against President Donald Trump’s call to fire players who don’t stand while the song is played.

An online petition had more than 1,000 signatures, out of 100,000 sought, as of midday Sept. 25.

USAA’s website has a section for member discussion, which contains more than a dozen threads related to the NFL issue.

Olga Rivas, a U.S. Navy continuous process improvement director in the San Diego area, wrote in one thread on USAA’s website that “silence will not be tolerated” and that the NFL lacks clarity, judgement and respect for the national anthem — and thereby members of the military.

“I expect you as an organization,” Rivas wrote to USAA, “to display those values and not endorse the NFL and their unpatriotic behavior.”

Nevertheless, the response from USAA employees reaching out to members suggests that the company doesn’t plan to make any changes.

“The NFL provides a great platform through which we can raise awareness about and appreciation for America’s military and their families,” one USAA employee said in response to a call to boycott the NFL. “We are proud to work with great players like Army veteran and Pittsburgh Steeler Alejandro Villanueva and teams across the league. We seek to create unique opportunities to recognize and thank America’s active-duty military members, veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. We sincerely hope this will not be a deciding factor in your continued relationship with USAA.”

