Not needed, free speech already exists.

Via Campus Reform:

Students at The University of Texas are urging their school to protect free speech after a conservative student group’s A-frame board was repeatedly vandalized last week.

The advertisement board that sought to recruit new members to join the Young Conservatives of Texas was allegedly defaced by the “Revolutionary Student Front,” information about which was written on the back of the wooden placard.

“Racists off our campus. Build student power. Join the Revolutionary Student Front,” the vandalized a-frame board read. “It is right to rebel!”

The front of the recruitment board was also defaced with graffiti, including an Adolph Hitler mustache that was drawn onto a caricature of Uncle Sam, and the word “racism” that was written below the conservative group’s call for “liberty” and “justice.”

In response, the students are planning to submit legislation to the student government calling on the university to recommit itself to protecting free speech and denouncing acts of vandalism.

Keep reading…