Via The Federalist:

Secretary of Defense James Mattis does not care about NFL players who kneel during the national anthem. He’s got bigger things to worry about, like North Korea’s insistence that Donald Trump has “declared war” and the ongoing threat of ISIS.

During a question and answer session with members of the media while en route to India on Sunday, a reporter asked Mattis if he had “anything to say about the NFL, being someone who has served in the military.”

“I’m the secretary of defense,” Mattis said. “We defend the country.”