Moonbat heads exploding.

Via WTVM:

The players of Smiths Station High School’s football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night.

As the loudspeaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord’s Prayer, loudly.

This comes after the Smiths Station football team faced backlash for using a school provided loudspeaker during their pre-game prayer.

The Lee County School System banning the practice after a spectator complained and threated to sue saying they were offended when they heard the pregame prayer tradition over the loudspeaker.

According to Lee County School Superintendent Mac McCoy, a letter from the Freedom from Religion Foundation said a U.S. Supreme Court opinion in which the courts decided that even student-led, student-initiated prayer over a public loudspeaker at football games, violates the Establishment Clause of the United States Constitution.

