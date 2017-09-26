Taking a stand.

Via WISTV:

A local restaurant owner says he’s taking a stand after recent friction between the NFL, its players and President Trump, over the national anthem.

On Sunday, as NFL stars across the country took to one knee during the national anthem in response to inflammatory comments from President Trump, Palmetto Restaurant and Ale House owner David McCraw was planning something of his own.

“NFL will never be played at Palmetto Alehouse until all players pay respect to our flag and our country!!!” said the business owner to FOX Carolina, calling the players both entitled and arrogant individuals who use their position for advancement.

McCraw, an ex-military member, says he found the actions of NFL players protesting the national anthem by kneeling, disrespectful. He said he feels that athletes and people who’ve attained celebrity status should not be telling people what or what not to do because they don’t share the same struggles as people who live normal lives.

“I do not support anyone that thinks that our country or our flag is not worth standing for,” he explained.

Keep reading…