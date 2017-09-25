Nancy Pelosi nods in agreement.

Muslim activist Linda Sarsour called President Donald Trump’s new travel ban a “Muslim ban” — despite the fact that the new proclamation now features North Korea and Venezuela, two countries where very few practice Islam.

The White House announced the travel restrictions on Sunday, just as the 90-day travel ban expired. All of the countries featured on the original travel ban list are included on the new list, except for Sudan. In addition to the original countries, North Korea, Venezuela and Chad are now included on the travel restrictions list.

Religion is essentially banned in North Korea, and Muslims only comprise approximately .3 percent of Venezuela’s population. A 2009 estimate concluded that there are roughly 2,000 total Muslims in North Korea while there are an estimated 94,000 in Venezuela, according to the Guardian.

