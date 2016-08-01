Groan…

The three teams that were not on the field during the national anthem on Sunday – the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans – will not be fined for their action (or inaction, as the case may be), the NFL‘s top public relations official told reporters on Monday morning.

After Sunday’s displays of protest and unity, ramped up after President Donald Trump called players who protest “sons of bitches” and made repeated calls for team owners to fire those who protest, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart held a conference call with reporters to pass along some information from the league’s perspective.

The NFL can fine teams for not being on the field during the anthem, but Lockhart affirmed it will not be doing so. In at least the case of the Steelers, coach Mike Tomlin said he called commissioner Roger Goodell on Sunday morning to inform Goodell of his team’s plan.