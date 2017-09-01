Welcome to 2017. Where criminals sue people for stopping them.

Via Fox 11:

A man who is accused of trying to rob a Fresno, California Starbucks plans to sue a customer who stopped him for using excessive force.

Fresno police called the customer a “courageous hero” for his actions and did not charge Cregg Jerri for his actions.

It happened on July 20th. Police say that Ryan Florez wore a Transformers mask and showed what ended up being a fake gun before pulling a large knife and demanded money from the barista.

Jerri says what was going on, grabbed a chair and attacked Florez. Jerri was stabbed in the neck but managed to wrestle the knife from Flores and stab him repeatedly.

