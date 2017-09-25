Man of courage.

Via Daily Caller:

Former U.S. Army Ranger officer Alejandro Villanueva, the only Pittsburgh Steelers player to exit the locker room and stand for the national anthem Sunday, earned a Bronze Star with valor during a combat deployment to Afghanistan in 2011.

Villanueva recounted the Aug. 25, 2011 story of his valor in a 2014 interview with ESPN. The former Army Ranger’s unit described being tipped off at night to the presence of multiple Taliban in a nearby Kandahar village. When his unit arrived he found no Taliban and began questioning an Afghan elder.

