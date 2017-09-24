Via Daily Caller:

A new German law banned face-obscuring clothing for drivers, angering Muslims who say that the law is unnecessary and anti-Islamic.

The German Bundesrat’s final session before Germany’s Sept. 24 elections approved the ban on facial coverings for drivers, citing the need to determine a driver’s identity in the case of a crime or accident, according to Deutsche Welle. The law applies to any form of facial covering and does not outlaw head scarves such as the Islamic hijab. The Central Council of Muslims in Germany, however, have interpreted the law to be a “burka ban,” specifically targeting Muslims, and decried it as “symbolic politics.”

“Proof of this is the fact that laws are being passed in areas that don’t need to regulated,” deputy council chairman Nurhan Soykan told DW. “We know of no case in which a burka or niqab wearer caused an accident that can be linked to wearing a full-body veil.”

