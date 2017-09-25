Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

Via NY Post:

It’s hard time for Anthony Weiner.

The disgraced ex-congressman was sentenced to 21 months in prison Monday for convincing a high school student to undress and touch herself via Skype in 2016.

Weiner, 53, had faced as much as 10 years in the slammer after pleading guilty in May to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor. The feds said Weiner, a former Congressman from Brooklyn, began a two-month sexting session with the North Carolina teen shortly after she messaged him on Twitter in January 2016.

He pleaded for probation on the grounds that his online dalliance with the 15-year-old was due to his sick obsession with sexting strangers rather than an obsession with underage girls. The government had asked for two years in prison.

