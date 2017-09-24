The more the merrier.

Via Washington Times:

President Trump issued a new travel ban policy Sunday night that updates the list of countries facing severe restrictions on their citizens entering the U.S., adding Chad, North Korea and Venezuela to the majority-Muslim countries whose citizens will generally be prohibited from entering the country the administration had targeted in the earlier executive orders.

Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen remain on the restrictions list, though in some of those cases the ban is being reduced. Sudan was removed from the list altogether, while Iraq, which deemed to still be troubled, won’t face the severe effects of the ban, because the government there has tried to cooperate with the U.S.

The new policy also will once again apply the ban to those with family or other connections to the U.S., in what amounts to a test of the Supreme Court’s recent review.

“The tougher the better,” Mr. Trump said Sunday evening when asked about his hopes for the new policy.

Officials said the list is based on countries deemed “inadequate” in their information-sharing and willingness to cooperate with the U.S. when it comes to being aware of terrorists in their own countries and sharing identity information with American authorities.

Keep reading…