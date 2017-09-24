Update to this previous story. The shooter was a black legal immigrant from the Sudan who posted black nationalist and anti-police things on social media. The church members appear to have been white.

Via The Tennessean:

The Nashville shooting that left one woman dead and eight others wounded is now the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.

“The Memphis FBI Field Office’s Nashville Resident Agency, the Civil Rights Division, and the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee have opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tennessee,” said David Boling, spokesman for the U.S. attorney in Nashville.

“The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence. As this is an ongoing investigation we are not able to comment further at this time.”[…]

The motive for the attack is still unclear. Samson is a native of Sudan, moving to the United States in 1996.

