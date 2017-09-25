Police were the closest target for Antifa.

Brawls broke out toward the end of a rally against Confederate monuments at the Capitol on Saturday, resulting in state troopers arresting and loading two demonstrators into police cruisers, as other protesters swarmed the sidewalk hurling insults and chanting.

“We got into a big scuffle. The police grabbed a bunch of people,” said Nicolas Ortiz, an advocate with the Brown Berets who was handcuffed and briefly detained by a state trooper.

Two protesters were arrested. One, charged with assaulting a peace officer, was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the arrest, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman said. His condition was unknown Saturday night.

The afternoon event was initially planned as a counter-protest to a Confederate heritage rally. The Dixie Freedom rally was canceled but the counter-protest continued as planned, starting at a city park and marching to the Capitol a few blocks away.

In the face of a heavy police presence, which included two state troopers on horseback, a dozen more on foot and roughly 10 Austin police officers on bikes, the counter-protest against “white supremacy” quickly took on an anti-law enforcement tone.

Antifacists or antifa were part of the more than 100 people protesting, and started chanting “cops and Klan go hand in hand” during the march to the Capitol as the Austin police officers made a barrier with their bicycles to keep protestors out of the street. The aggressive tone turned off some protesters, who opted to leave the event early.

“It was supposed to be equal rights against white supremacy, and it turned into anti-fascism,” said David, an Austin resident who declined to give his last name. “That is their style, with megaphones and chanting, it gives the entire event a flavor I don’t appreciate.”

