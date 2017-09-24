That is what champions do.

The Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins released a statement in response to President Trump’s remarks toward athletes kneeling for the national anthem.[…]

In response, the Pittsburgh Penguins, who won the National Hockey League’s championship this past winter, said they will indeed go ahead with the customary White House visit.

On Saturday, Trump disinvited the NBA-champion Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry, which resulted in the entire team backing out of their White House visit.

The Penguins said that they as a team will “respect the institution of the office of the president and the long tradition of championship teams visiting the White House.”

“Any agreement or disagreement with a president’s politics, policies or agenda can be expressed in other ways,” the Penguins said.

