One of the few players that understands.

Via BR:

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe released a statement Sunday regarding his decision to stand during the national anthem following President Donald Trump’s divisive comments on NFL players protesting, per Josina Anderson of ESPN:

“I stand because I respect the men who died in real battle so I have the freedom to battle on the field. Paying tribute to the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom is why I stand. But everyone these days likes to find a reason to protest and that’s their right. It’s America and you are free to speak your mind. I just feel it’s disrespectful to the ones who sacrificed their lives and it’s maybe the wrong platform. But like I said to each their own it’s AMERICA! The greatest country in the world and if you don’t think we are the greatest country in the world and you reside here, then why do you stay? A lot worse places in the world to call home. Proud to be an American.”

