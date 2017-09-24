Via The Tennessean:

One person was killed and eight others wounded Sunday after a man in a ski mask opened fire following a church service in Antioch.

The shooter, identified as Emanuel Kidega Samson, accidentally shot himself after he was confronted by an armed member of the congregation and is being treated at the hospital, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say the gunman wore a neoprene ski mask when he shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, as the service was ending shortly after 11 a.m. With his blue Nissan Xterra still running, the gunman then entered the rear sanctuary doors of the church and began “indiscriminately” shooting, police said.

Among those shot were three men and three women, police spokesman Don Aaron said.

The church’s minister Joey Spann and his wife, Peggy, were both injured in the shooting, said Nashville Christian School in a statement on Facebook. Spann is a Bible teacher and a high school and middle school basketball coach.

An usher confronted the shooter while inside the church and was violently pistol whipped, Aaron said. During the confrontation with the usher, the gunman shot himself in the left chest, Aaron said. The gunman is in non-critical condition and is under guard at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, he said.

After the struggle, the usher exited the sanctuary, got a gun from his vehicle and guarded the shooter until police arrived, Aaron said.

