If you’re disturbed with Trump, you don’t use insulting the flag to express that disturbance. None of the NFL players who knelt, or teams who absented them get that. But one player gets the point that you don’t disrespect the flag. And he stood with his hand over his heart, a bit like a lone superhero. Hat tip to Alejandro!

Via Mediaite:

Earlier today, it was reported that the all of the Pittsburgh Steelers players would remain in the locker room while the national anthem played prior to the start of their away game with the Chicago Bears. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin explained that the team wouldn’t participate because he didn’t want to force players to choose whether or not to take part in a protest.

While the Star Spangled Banner played ahead of the contest today, all of the players did indeed stay in the locker room — except for one. Afghanistan veteran and West Point graduate Alejandro Villanueva stood at the tunnel entrance while the song was played, standing with his hand on his heart. While the rest of the players remained inside, Tomlin was seen on the sideline.

Keep reading…