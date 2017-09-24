Didn’t know he was still performing.

Stevie Wonder became the latest “oppressed” multi-millionaire coddled elitist to take a knee to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and athletes who kneel for the National Anthem.

“Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America; but not just one knee, I’m taking both knees,” he said before he performed at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Saturday.

“Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world and our globe. Amen,” he said.

He kneeled, along with his son, Kwame Morris and said he “wanted to say that prayer before I serve you my musical meal,” to rousing applause.

