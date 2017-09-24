Via Washington Times:

The White House’s chief liaison to Capitol Hill on Sunday said President Trump is siding with most Americans in criticizing National Football League players who kneel during the national anthem as a form of protest.

“I think that the president is standing with the vast majority of Americans who believe that our flag should be respected,” Marc Short, White House director of legislative affairs, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“I think the president’s saying that, yes, players have a First Amendment right,” Mr. Short said. “But NFL owners also have a right. And that right is that these players represent their teams. And if the owners want to get rid of them, they should be allowed to get rid of them.”

Mr. Trump on Sunday raised the specter of a fan boycott if the protests continue.

