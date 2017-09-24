And I doubt he's man enough to call any of those players a son of a bitch to their face…

So sayeth the man playing a boy’s game.

Via The Hill:

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul said Saturday President Trump isn’t “man enough” to call athletes a “son of a b—-“ to their faces after Trump used the term to describe athletes who kneel during the national anthem.

“With everything that’s going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who’s kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane,” Paul tweeted. “And I doubt he’s man enough to call any of those players a son of a bitch to their face…”[…]

Curry said this week he didn’t want the Warriors to visit the White House because of Trump.

The player said his reasons for not wanting to visit the White House were “that we basically don’t stand for what our president has said, and the things he hasn’t said at the right time,” according to SF Gate.

