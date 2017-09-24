Via NY Post:

President Trump continued his beef early Sunday with NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, suggesting fans boycott the games to bring an end to the protests and said the “League should back U.S.” by firing the athletes.

​

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! ,” he wrote on Twitter.

The president then suggested that people are not tuning in to the games because of the protests by the pro athletes.

“NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.,” he posted about a half-hour later.

Keep reading…