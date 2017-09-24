While neither Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore nor Luther Strange have ties to the Ku Klux Klan, one contributor during a panel discussion on MSNBC’s AM Joy with Joy Reid compared to the two to the white supremacist group, reports the Daily Caller.

“The choice between Strange and Moore is like deciding between the Ku Klux and the Klan,” said Jason Johnson, a journalism professor at Morgan State University.

Despite the fact that the Supreme Court of the United States has issued multiple rulings showing Trump’s travel ban to be Constitutional, Johnson went further saying “they’re both vastly Conservative people comfortable with the Muslim ban.” He added Trump is “comfortable with those sorts of people.”

The guests took his comments as a joke, laughing along.

