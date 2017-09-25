The reason why we have ‘press one for English’.

Via Fox News:

A New Mexico school board is planning to recite the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish at public meetings starting next week.

Las Cruces Superintendent Greg Ewing told the Las Cruces Sun-News that students are entitled under law to choose to have part of their education in Spanish and that reciting the pledge in Spanish during board meetings will be a wonderful experience for students.

“We want to be as inclusive as we can and as welcoming as we can of all individuals,” he said.

The pledge will continue to be recited in English at the meetings.

Las Cruces is following the lead of districts in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, where the pledge has been recited for years in both languages at public meetings.

Las Cruces officials say the change stems from New Mexico’s Spanish-speaking heritage.

“We are a bilingual state,” school board member Terrie Dallman said. “We are supposed to be providing education, especially our second-language learners if their primary language is Spanish.”

Keep reading…