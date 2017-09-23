Ticket scalpers are having a hard-enough time selling tickets.

Via Daily Mail:

A former Democrat Congresswoman has called for every NFL player to kneel during the national anthem at Sunday’s games, while branding President Donald Trump a ‘white supremacist’.

Donna Edwards, who retired as a US representative for Maryland earlier this year, issued the bold statement on Saturday, responding to Trump’s criticism of NFL players who refuse to stand for the anthem.

‘On Sunday, I hope every @NFL player takes a knee in solidarity w [Colin Kaepernick] against the white supremacist who squats in our White House,’ Edwards said in reference to the former San Francisco quarterback, who is now a free agent.

Edwards continued: ‘For the record, I do stand for the flag. I stand because I respect our Constitution and value the freedom of speech of others not to do so.’

Keep reading…