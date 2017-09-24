Some people shouldn’t be allowed in public.

Via Fox News:

An argument broke out at a Delaware restaurant this week after a woman complained to a veteran that service dogs inside eateries are “nasty.”

The video shows Ciara Miller standing inside of Kathy’s Crab House arguing with a small group of people, including a man holding a leash of a Great Dane wearing a vest that read: “PTSD service dog.”

At one point a woman off camera is heard telling Miller the dog’s owner is a military veteran, the News Journal in Wilmington reported.

Miller is heard responding the point is irrelevant and having an animal in a restaurant is “nasty.”

“I’m not going to keep my opinions to myself,” Miller said in the video. “I’m going to voice it just like I did. There’s nothing you can do about it.”

She said restaurants should have an area designated for service animals.[…]

Miller said since the video went viral, she’s been the target of a smear campaign online.

“I am frightened to send my daughter to school with the level of verbal content [that] is being said to me and about me, my family and I based on these fake articles,” she wrote. “There’s now over 1M [million] views on FB this is ridiculous, this content needs to be removed. I have contacted these websites and asked them to remove inaccurate content and slander about me and I have not heard from anyone.”

Keep reading…