A sticky situation if it turns out to be a false flag.

Via The College Fix:

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville is offering a tuition-free semester for information leading to the arrest of the person who left racist sticky note on a student’s apartment door.

According to KMOV-4, the university made the offer via a campus-wide email, which also said “the school and prosecutors don’t have ‘any tolerance for hate crimes.’”

Three days ago the station reported on the incident, a yellow sticky note containing the words “Filthy [N-word].” The Belleville News-Democrat notes that, in addition, a Confederate flag had been painted on a rock in the campus quad.

In response to the hateful note, the women’s studies department started the Door Project, a “teachable moment” (beware that term!) in which “faculty and staff were encouraged to write messages of peace and anti-racism.”

Chancellor Randy Pembrook said campus police are investigating the matter, and the culprit could face felony charges.[…]

The News-Democrat points out that soon after the 2016 presidential election, SIUE students staged a walk-out to protest alleged racist acts across the campus. However, in the middle of that November 15 story we read “SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll said none of the hate incidents have been reported to his department. ‘We are inquiring to see if these incidents actually happened in the first place,’ he said.

Keep reading…