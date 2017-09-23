Via Daily Mail:

George Clooney, who supported Hillary Clinton amid the 2016 presidential campaign and once hosted a fundraiser for her, said he believes she wasn’t fit for the White House.

The A-list actor and new father, 56, spoke during a wide-ranging interview with the Daily Beast revealing that while he believes the Democratic nominee was ‘qualified for the job,’ she wasn’t a skilled communicator like some of her counterparts.

‘Being qualified for the job does not necessarily mean you’re the right person to be president,’ Clooney said in the interview.

‘Here’s what I mean… She was more qualified than even her husband was when he was elected president, but she’s not as good at communicating things. That’s simply true.

Keep reading…