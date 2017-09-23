Perp looks confused.

Via WLSTV:

A woman was charged with a hate crime after allegedly spray-painting anarchist symbols and Nazi swastikas on the Bolingbrook mayor’s home, police said.

Rachel M. Tuszynski, 30, of the 200-block of Coral Court in southwest suburban Bolingbrook, confessed to vandalizing Mayor Roger Claar’s home, driveway and the public sidewalk with spray paint, police said.

Officers discovered the damage around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators quickly identified the suspect and arrested her later the same day, police said.

Tuszynski was charged with a hate crime, two counts of threatening a public official, criminal damage to property, criminal damage to government-supported property and criminal defacement of public property, all felonies. She was also charged with criminal defacement and theft, both misdemeanors.

