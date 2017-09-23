Weenies.

Via Biz Pac Review:

It looks like President Trump just gave NFL players something else to protest.

Trump’s condemnation of players who kneel during the national anthem drew cheers and applause at a rally for Alabama Senate candidate Luther Strange on Friday night, but NFL players immediately fired back.

“Trump stay in ur place… football have nothing to do wit u smh,” Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Brown tweeted, following Trump’s remarks encouraging fans to leave the stadiums if any players taking a knee during games.

Trump has previously criticized former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick after he kneeled during the national anthem before a preseason game in September 2016 to protest the treatment of black citizens in America. Kaepernick, who remains unsigned, inspired similar protests by a handful of other players in the following seasons.

Some fans have taken to protests of their own over politicizing the sport and attendance at NFL games appears to be showing their disapproval.

