A role model for the community.

Via KTVI:

The city of St. Louis passed a resolution to honor Anthony Lamar Smith Friday. His mother and her husband were there to accept. Jason Stockley, the white ex-police officer whose Friday acquittal in the death of Smith sparked days of protests.

Alderman John Collins-Muhammad introduced the resolution and presented it to Smith’s mother, Annie. “I invited her here today to let her know the city of St. Louis and the Board of Aldermen shares her pain, her frustration, and her deep dissatisfaction with the turnout of everything that has happened.”

Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed read the resolution before the legislative body and addressed Annie Smith.

“I’m a father of four so I can understand how difficult this is for you. You have my heartfelt condolences. We stand with you at this time,” Reed said. “This resolution is the highest honor that this board can give to any organization or individual. When you look back at history, at this time, and you see the changes that has happened so we have a criminal justice system that is fair to everyone that comes in contact with it and we have a police department that works better with its citizens. You’re going to see amongst those records, your son’s name. Know that he ushered on some change in our city and across this nation. This is going to be a better nation because we won’t forget what happened on the streets of the city of St. Louis. Lets give them a big round of applause.”

Annie’s husband explained that she lost her voice after the board unanimously passed the resolution. He accepted it on her behalf. Mayor Lyda Krewson and Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed hugged Annie Smith after the ceremony.

Keep reading…