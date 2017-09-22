Great news!

Via Free Beacon:

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R., La.) on Thursday night gave his first address to a public audience since he was shot in the hip in June, telling Louisianans he cannot wait to “get back home.”

“I wish I could be there in person but I’m still recovering at a rehabilitation hospital and I can tell you, I cannot wait til the day that I can get back home,” Scalise said in a pre-recorded message played at the Louisiana Family Forum’s annual legislative awards gala. The organization was honoring Scalia with its “Gladiator Award.”

The audience at the socially-conservative Christian Family Forum’s event, which included several high-profile Louisiana politicians, gave Scalise a long standing ovation, according to the Advocate, a Baton Rouge-based newspaper.

Keep reading…