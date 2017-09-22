But liberals will keep pushing the fiction.

Via Free Beacon:

The Department of Homeland Security notified 21 states Friday that Russian hackers attempted unsuccessfully to interfere with their voting systems in the 2016 election.

DHS reported that no votes were changed by Russian hacking, Reuters reports. DHS refused to disclose which state governments it approached, but Wisconsin officials made it known that they were among the group.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Michael Haas said that he was informed that “Russian government cyber actors” targeted his state’s voter registration systems.

Keep reading…