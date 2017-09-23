I respectfully disagree with @SenJohnMcCain position not to proceed forward on Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson.

McCain was all for repeal in 2016.

Via WISTV:

Senator Lindsey Graham is sounding off on social media after Senator John McCain announced he would be voting in opposition of the health care bill.

McCain’s “no” vote on the bill, described by CNN as the GOP’s latest plan to overhaul Obamacare, will likely prevent Republicans from repealing and replacing Obamacare.

