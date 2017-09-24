It is all about location.

Via WXYZ:

A Detroit nonprofit says it was denied service because of the city it’s located in.

Franklin Wright Settlement has been in business for more than 134 years on the east side of Detroit, and says a bounce house company would not deliver to the city because of safety issues.

Deon Mullen, director of the Franklin Wright Settlement, said he tried to rent a bounce house for an annual event for kids, but says Awesome Bounce in Canton told him no.

“I was quite surprised,” he said.

Awesome Bounce sent Mullen an email saying the company does not service Detroit because of employees being robbed and equipment being stolen and damaged in the past.

