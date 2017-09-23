Chicken McNuggets don’t cook themselves.

Via WJLA:

When their order was not ready as fast as they wanted, three men argued with McDonalds employees and one showed a gun and threatened to kill the employees, police say.

The three men went into the McDonalds in the Chantilly Shopping Center at about 9 p.m. Thursday. When their food was not ready, an argument broke out. One man pulled up his shirt to show a gun in his waistband and threatened to kill the employees, according to a statement from Fairfax County Police.

After leaving the restaurant, the three men were arrested nearby.

