Via KQED:

Sen. John McCain may, once again, be the savior of President Obama’s signature domestic achievement.

The Arizona Republican announced in a statement Friday that he opposes the latest GOP legislation to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

“I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal. I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried,” McCain said in a statement posted on his website.

McCain now joins Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as one of two Republican ‘no’ votes on the bill. Republicans cannot lose any additional senators and still pass the legislation with 50 votes and Vice President Mike Pence acting as the tie-breaker.

Keep reading…