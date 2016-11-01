MAGA.

Via Rasmussen:

Voters have more faith today that the United States will remain the world’s top superpower.

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 40% of Likely U.S. Voters now think the United States will still be the most powerful nation in the world at the end of the 21st century, up from 33% in March 2016 and 27% at the end of 2014. Just 24% now disagree, down significantly from 48% three years ago. Thirty-six percent (36%) are not sure what the United States’ status will be at the end of the century.