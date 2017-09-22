Pretty much confirming that coastal elites despise and belittle people in the middle and especially the South.

Via The Hill:

Late night television host Jimmy Kimmel continued his critique of Republican legislation to repeal the 2010 health care law on Thursday, calling Sen. John Kennedy “inbred.”

Speaking on his ABC late night show, Kimmel played a video of Kennedy in an interview on Fox News saying Kimmel is “a funny guy” but not a health care expert.

Kimmel said he did not claim to be a health care expert.

“I should not be the guy you go to for information about health care, and if these guys — like inbred John Kennedy — would tell the truth for a change, I wouldn’t have to,” he said of the Louisiana Republican.

