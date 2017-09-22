Deal.

Via Daily Caller:

NEW YORK—The U.S. southern border wall was not a topic of discussion between the U.S. and Mexico’s delegations at the United Nations.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray Caso told reporters, “It [the border wall] was theme that was never discussed between Mexico and the United States. It was never discussed.”

Videgaray Caso, however, did however give his thoughts on the current debate happening in the U.S. over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy that could affect scores of Mexicans living in the U.S. He claimed that sending such individuals back to Mexico would be his country’s gain and America’s loss.

“In the states, we acknowledge that immigration policy and immigration decisions, it’s something to be defined by Americans and Americans only — by American institutions it’s the sovereign right of a sovereign nation,” Videgaray Caso said.

Keep reading…