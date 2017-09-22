https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6iW-8xPw3k

He’s not wrong.

Via Washington Times:

Veteran comedian and filmmaker Mel Brooks says political correctness is killing comedy and that some of his movies would never have been made in today’s climate.

Mr. Brooks, 91, told BBC Radio 4 on Thursday that his 1974 comedy western “Blazing Saddles,” which satirized racism in Hollywood, would never be made today because people have gotten too serious.

“We have become stupidly politically correct, which is the death of comedy,” he said. “It’s OK not to hurt feelings of various tribes and groups, however, it’s not good for comedy.

