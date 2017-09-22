Via Daily Caller:

Following multiple acts of vandalism on Christopher Columbus statues since August, a militant antifa group has announced “Deface Columbus Day” on Oct. 9 as a coordinated campaign to deface and destroy more historical monuments.

In Yonkers, New York, a Columbus statue was beheaded on Aug. 30. Antifa vandals were also responsible for the destruction of the oldest Christopher Columbus monument in the nation on Aug. 21. Vandals left the messages “Racism: Tear it down” and “The future is racial and economic justice.”

On Sept. 20, a New York City-based antifa organization calling itself Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement put out a press release on far-left extremist websites like It’s Going Down to call on their comrades elsewhere in the United States to take action and “decorate” their neighborhoods and parks. The group published a promotional video for the event.

