Right on target.

Via Daily Caller:

Comedy legend Mel Brooks is speaking out about political correctness and how it is leading to the “death of comedy.” Best known for his politically incorrect comedies like “Blazing Saddles” and “The Producers,” Brooks has always taken risks with his writing by satirizing racism.

Brooks, who said he could find humor in almost anything, warned on Thursday that political correctness is strangling comedians from being able to perform and said there only a handful of subjects he personally wouldn’t make fun of.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today program, Brooks stated: “We have become stupidly politically correct, which is the death of comedy.”

“It’s not good for comedy,” he added. “Comedy has to walk a thin line, take risks. Comedy is the lecherous little elf whispering in the king’s ear, always telling the truth about human behavior.”

