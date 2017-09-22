Possible=he was.

Via Free Beacon:

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Wednesday it is possible that President Donald Trump was captured in audio as part of the wiretap of his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort.

Host Don Lemon interviewed Clapper about the FBI wiretap that was put in place during the Obama administration to listen to Manafort as part of the investigation into ties between Trump campaign associates and suspected Russian operatives.

Trump has claimed that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower in New York City when he was president. CNN reported this week that Manafort was wiretapped, though the report did not indicate that Trump himself was under surveillance. CNN said it was unclear whether the Manafort surveillance took place at Trump Tower.

Clapper, who said in March that he had no knowledge of any court orders to wiretap Trump or Trump Tower, stood by his comments on Wednesday, noting he could only refer to them and media reports. He added that he has no knowledge of any secret order from the court that handles the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to wiretap Manafort.

