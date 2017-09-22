So when you wonder how off the 2016 polls are, it wasn’t an accident. But they essentially screwed themselves becuase they believed them.
Most of the top political polls that got the 2016 presidential race dead wrong are continuing to use a flawed methodology in rating President Trump’s approval ratings that favors Democrats, women and younger voters, according to a new analysis.
The report shows that the mainstream polls oversample an average of 29 percent more Democrats than Republicans and the results skew anti-Trump.
And, said the report from Bombthrowers.com, one outfit, the Economist, used 58 percent more Democrats than Republicans in a recent poll on Trump’s approval ratings.