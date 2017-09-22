So when you wonder how off the 2016 polls are, it wasn’t an accident. But they essentially screwed themselves becuase they believed them.

Via Washington Examiner:

Most of the top political polls that got the 2016 presidential race dead wrong are continuing to use a flawed methodology in rating President Trump’s approval ratings that favors Democrats, women and younger voters, according to a new analysis.

The report shows that the mainstream polls oversample an average of 29 percent more Democrats than Republicans and the results skew anti-Trump.

And, said the report from Bombthrowers.com, one outfit, the Economist, used 58 percent more Democrats than Republicans in a recent poll on Trump’s approval ratings.

Keep reading…