If you’re siding with an evil dictator over the United States because you hate Donald Trump, just leave now. I’m sure Kim will be willing to keep you in the style to which you’ve become accustomed.

Via Free Beacon:

Liberals have welcomed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the resistance against President Donald Trump after he released a statement calling Trump a “dotard” and “mentally deranged.”

“I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire,” Kim said. Dotard is an elderly person, especially one who has become weak or senile.

Kim added that Trump will “pay dearly” for his remarks before the United Nations on Tuesday warning the U.S. will “totally destroy North Korea” if forced to defend itself or its allies.

