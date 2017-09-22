Here they go again.

Via Free Beacon:

Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan beat protesters once again, this time in New York City on Thursday.

Erdogan, who was in town for the United Nations General Assembly, spoke to the Turkish American National Steering Committee at the Marriott Marquis ballroom in Times Square when six protesters spoke up, the New York Times reports.

As security escorted the protesters out, nearby Erdogan supporters beat the protesters, including delivering several blows to the head of one man.

One protester yelled at Erdogan in English, “You’re a terrorist. Get out of my country!”

Keep reading…