Just a guess that that’s probably not the right approach.

Via Free Beacon:

Democratic Rep. John Lewis said Thursday he sometimes feels like “taking a bullwhip” to people in order to make them care about civil rights.

“It doesn’t matter whether they’re black, or white, Latino, Asian-American or Native American. When you see something that’s not right, not fair, not just, you have an obligation to do something, to say something. They’re just too darn quiet. I really wanna use some other words sometimes,” Lewis told the audience of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Town Hall on Civil Rights in Washington, D.C.

